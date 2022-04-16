Sunny, cooler Easter

TONIGHT: We currently have lots of heavy rain and snow moving through the region in the evening hours. This will continue to move east and will work it's way out the region by the overnight hours. Breezy conditions between 15-25 mph are expected with gusts up to 40 mph. Low temperatures will go down to the 20's and 30's.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies will be seen across the region for Easter. Stray snow showers could be found in the mountains of central ID and western WY, but besides that, the rest of the region shouldn't see any chances for any rain or snow during the day. Breezy conditions continue between 10-20 mph. High temperatures will get up to the 40's.

LONG TERM: We will have one more day of dry conditions on Monday before another batch of rain and snow comes back for Tuesday. We dry up then for Wednesday before the second half of the work week looks to have more chances for rain and snow even leading into next weekend. Winds will calm down for Monday before picking up for Tuesday. Winds could breezy again on Friday. High temperatures will increase into the 60's and possibly 70's for Monday before cooling down to the 40's and 50's for Tuesday and the rest of the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 6500 FEET for Stanley Basin, Sawtooth Mountains, Sun Valley Region.