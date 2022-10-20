Stormy weather arriving late Friday; rain and snow showers this weekend

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY…

WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

WHERE…Arco and Shoshone Desert areas from near Craters of the Moon through Mud Lake.

WHEN…From 1 PM to 8 PM MDT Friday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blow dust may reduce visibility, especially near recently turn fields and known problem areas.

Friday, mostly sunny during the day with increasing clouds through the afternoon, a high near 65°. Gusty winds, with a south-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday night, rain and snow showers with a low around 42°. Gusty winds, with a south-southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday, we’ll see rain showers with some mountain snow. A high near 48°, with South southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday, snow showers likely before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42°. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING ABOVE 7000 FEET…