Weather

Evan Thomason is the weekend meteorologist. He graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology and minors in Mathematics and Physics in April 2021.

Evan discovered his love for Broadcast Meteorology once he started on the FSU weather show during his sophomore year at Florida State.

Originally, he only joined this local broadcasting show to fulfill a necessary requirement to complete his degree and thought his shy personality would limit him from fully embracing the broadcasting world.

But, during the next two and a half years through the rest of college, Evan ended up having the best time working with the weather show. He likes being in front of the green screen and loves explaining the great wonders of the weather to everyone.

Most of all, Evan wants to help the community in times of natural disaster because as a victim of natural disaster himself, he's always wanted to be the first one to lend a hand to those who need it.

Evan has lived in Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Florida and now Idaho. If you have any suggestions about local activities, restaurants to try or want up to date local weather information, reach out to Meteorologist Evan Thomason on Facebook, Twitter or email at evan.thomason@localnews8.com.