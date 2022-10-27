Skip to Content
Mostly cloudy with dry conditions for Friday and the weekend

KIFI - Evan Thomason

TONIGHT: We will see mostly clear skies tonight with no chances of any snow or rain showers.  There will be some patchy fog to watch out for in the early morning hours especially in the Snake River Plain.  The winds are expected to be light.  Low temperatures get down to the 20's and teens.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies will be in store for Friday with no rain or snow showers.  Winds will mostly calm between 5-15 mph.  High temperatures will increase into the upper 40's and lower 50's.

LONG TERM: Dry conditions continue into the weekend with partly cloudy conditions.  Halloween on Monday looks to remain dry too before rain and snow showers are expected back into the region on Tuesday with isolated showers then leading to widespread and scattered showers on Wednesday.  Winds stay light for the long term.  High temperatures stay in the upper 40's and lower 50's for the weekend then cool back down to the upper 30's and lower 40's into the middle of next week.

Evan Thomason

Evan is the weekend meteorologist and reporter.

