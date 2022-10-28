Partly to mostly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures for Friday

TODAY: After getting past some early morning fog, we will have partly cloudy skies across much of the valleys, SE Idaho, and western WY with more cloudy conditions over in central ID. There is no snow or rain threat at all today with any of these clouds. Winds will be fairly light between 5-10 mph with some gusts getting up to 15 mph in the valleys. High temperatures increase into the upper 40's and even lower 50's for the Magic Valley.



TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies continue into Saturday with no chances of seeing any rain or snow. We could see some patchy fog in the early morning hours in the valleys. Winds stay pretty calm around 5 mph. High temperatures stay in the upper 40's and lower 50's.



LONG TERM: Dry conditions continue all the way up into Halloween. To start November on Tuesday, scattered rain and snow showers come back into the region. These rain and snow showers will look to stick around for the rest of the next work week with the best chances for scattered snow showers on Wednesday. Winds will be slowly increase heading into next week with winds looking to ramp up to 15-25 mph on Tuesday. High temperatures take another slight increase into Halloween on Monday with high's into the mid to upper 50's. Then, high's plummet down back to the upper 30's and lower 40's by Wednesday.