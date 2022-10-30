Comfortable, dry conditions for Halloween before rain and snow come back on Tuesday night

TONIGHT: We are expecting mostly clear skies across most of the region with some more cloudy conditions out for just central ID. We aren't expecting any rain or snow showers though at all tonight. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures go down only into the 20's and lower 30's.



TOMORROW: Halloween will give us mostly sunny skies across eastern ID and western WY during the day with partly cloudy skies at night. There could be a stray rain or snow shower in central ID late on Halloween, but it isn't likely. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures increase into the mid to upper 50's for the valleys and upper 40's and lower 50's for the mountains.



LONG TERM: Rain and snow showers return late on Tuesday and we will expect scattered rain and snow showers throughout Wednesday. Most showers look to stay in the mountains with stray and isolated rounds of rain and snow for the valleys. We dry up with stray showers left for Thursday before we dry up on Friday. More rain and snow showers then follow for next weekend on both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be very breezy between 20-30 mph for both Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures stay in the mid 50's for one more day on Tuesday before they drop quickly to the mid 30's by Thursday. There could be a slight increase in the high temperatures afterward into the lower 40's for next weekend.