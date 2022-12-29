Stray snow showers today, scattered snow showers for Friday

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are expected across most of the region with stray snow showers possible across western WY and the Upper Snake River Plain. Winds will be light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get into the 20's and lower 30's.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers are expected starting Friday morning and continuing throughout most of the day for all of eastern ID and western WY. Freezing rain is possible with some rain showers for the Magic Valley. Accumulation looks to be about 1-4 inches for most areas with some highlands getting up to 8 inches in the Upper Snake River Plain and in western WY. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the lower to mid 30's.

LONG TERM: Isolated snow showers continue into New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. We look to dry up on Monday before getting more scattered snow showers into the middle of next week. Winds will be very breezy for Sunday up to 25-35 mph. High temperatures stay in the 30's for the weekend before dropping into the 20's for Monday and possibly down to the 10's and teens for the middle of the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET for Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.