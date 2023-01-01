Stray snow showers continue into the work week with colder temps

TONIGHT: We are expecting more scattered snow showers towards SE Idaho and the southern highlands with stray showers possibly reaching up into the valleys and western WY. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight into the early morning hours. Winds will be slightly breezy tonight between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 10's and single digits.



TOMORROW: Isolated snow showers will be found across SE Idaho with the rest of the region seeing a stray 10% chance of getting a light snow shower. SE Idaho looks to get another 2-5 inches of snow by the end of Monday. High temperatures decrease down to the 20's.



LONG TERM: A few stray snow showers remain in the region for the beginning of the week, but overall, most of the region stays dry. Scattered snow showers return into the region for Thursday and Friday before drying up into next weekend. Winds will be light for the long term. High temperatures stay in the 20's before increasing into the 30's for Thursday. High's stay in the low 30's into next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY for Lincoln County, WY.



AVALANCHE WARNING is in effect until 6 AM MST Monday for Bear River Range.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY for Malad Summit, Holbrook Summit, Treasureton Summit, Emigration Summit, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.