Scattered snow showers for Monday

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers become a lot more isolated and stray as the night goes along. We're expecting more chances of isolated snow showers to continue across western WY throughout overnight with the rest of the region drying up. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers will be back across the region for much of the afternoon, evening, and late-night hours for Monday after a cloudy morning. Rain showers could be mixed in for the extreme valleys for the Magic Valley and lower Snake River Plain. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30's.



LONG TERM: Isolated snow showers continue into Tuesday with stray showers left on Wednesday and for the rest of the week. By the end of Tuesday, we are looking at 1-5 inches of snow for the valleys and 4 inches to a foot of snow for the mountains. The next chance of widespread snow showers looks to come back next Sunday and the following Monday. Winds will be very breezy on Tuesday between 15-25 mph before calming down for the rest of the week. High temperatures stay put in the mid to upper 30's throughout the week.