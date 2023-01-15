Snow showers dry up heading into Monday

TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue into the early evening hours tonight before becoming more isolated towards the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY in the late night hours. An additional inch or two is expected from the remaining snow showers tonight across the Upper Snake and western WY. Winds should be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get into the lower 20's.



TOMORROW: Stray snow showers stay around the mountains for Monday with the rest of the region seeing dry partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slightly decrease to the low to mid 30's.



LONG TERM: We will see some isolated snow showers on Tuesday for the southern highlands, SE Idaho, and western WY only. Scattered snow showers will be back for the entire region on Thursday and again on next Sunday. Winds should be mostly light during the long term. High temperatures slowly decrease throughout the week. High's are down to the mid to upper 20's for Tuesday and down to the teens and lower 20's by the end of the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY for Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, Malad Pass, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY for Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 AM MST MONDAY for Teton Mountains.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY for The Big Hole and Centennial mountain ranges, the Island Park area, including the towns of Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore. Mainly elevations above 6500 feet.