Valley rain and mountain snow all day Tuesday

TODAY: We are expecting scattered showers continuing all day and further into tonight across eastern ID and western WY. The valleys should only get rain and the mountains should only get snow. Winds will be a little breezy through the day between 10-20 mph. Winds will ramp up a lot tonight and overnight into Wednesday up to 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 30's and lower 40's.



TOMORROW: Leftover isolated showers will be in the region for the morning hours especially in the mountains before we clear up mostly for the afternoon. Snowfall accumulation is expected to be up to a foot in our local mountains with mountain valleys picking up 2 to 4 inches by the end of Wednesday. Rainfall accumulation is expected to be between a quarter to a half an inch by the end of Wednesday. Winds will be very breezy between 25-35 mph especially in the early morning before slowly calming down throughout the day. High temperatures remain in the upper 30's and lower 40's.



LONG TERM: The sunshine rolls in on for everyone with dry conditions for Thursday. The sunny, blue skies continue into Friday as well. We have stray chances for valley rain and mountain snow this weekend before scattered snow and rain showers come back next week on Tuesday. Winds will calm down starting Thursday to be light between 5-10 mph into next weekend. High temperatures drop a little into Thursday into the low to upper 30's and remain there heading into next weekend and next week.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY for Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore.



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT for Yellowstone National Park and Teton Mountains.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY for Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Jackson Hole.



WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY for Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain- Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley-Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region- Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of tthe Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.