A few rain showers and thunderstorms for Monday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions will be us for tonight with slim chances of rain showers and even some snow showers on our mountain tops. By the late night hours, everything should be drying up across the region. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the lower 30's.



TOMORROW: A couple of rain showers and thunderstorms will hit the region Monday afternoon and evening after a partly cloudy and dry morning. Frost is possible for the valleys in the early morning hours. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the lower 60's.



LONG TERM: Only one or two stray rain showers will be with us for Tuesday before we get more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday. Isolated rain showers continue into Thursday and Friday with us looking to clear up by next weekend. Winds will be mostly light for the long term. High temperatures stay put in the lower 60's up into the middle of the week. Once we reach Friday, high's start to increase back into the 70's in time for next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT MONDAY for Rapid Creek and Inkom in central Bannock County, and Central Caribou County in the vicinity of the Blackfoot River.



FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY for Oneida, Bannock, and Franklin Counties.



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT AND WETTING RAIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Bear River at Border, Marsh Creek near McCammon, Little Wood River above High Five Creek near Carey, Portneuf River at Topaz and Pocatello



FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY for Bear Lake and Franklin Counties.



FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Big Wood River at Hailey.

FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON for Portions of central Idaho and southeast Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River Foothills. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.



FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT MONDAY for The eastern Magic Valley, the lower and upper Snake River plain, the Arco area and Mud Lake desert, and the Shoshone area and nearby Lava Beds. This includes the towns and cities Saint Anthony, Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Shelley, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Pocatello, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley. It also includes the Idaho National Laboratory and Craters of the Moon National Monument.