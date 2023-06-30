Stray storms for Saturday, but overall, a sunny weekend is ahead

TONIGHT: Dry, mostly clear conditions will be across the entire region throughout the night. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures drop into the 50's.



TOMORROW: We will have mostly sunny skies for the majority of the region. Some stray storms are possible in central ID, the Upper Snake River Plain, and western WY in the afternoon hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures increase into the mid to upper 80's.



LONG TERM: Sunny skies will be with us all day long for Sunday. Isolated showers and storms return on Monday with only a few stray showers possible hanging around for Tuesday for the 4th of July and Wednesday. Dry conditions follow for the rest of the week into next Friday. Winds will be breezy for Monday between 10-25 mph. High temperatures continue to increase up into the upper 80's and lower 90's for both Sunday and Monday before high's slightly cool back into the mid 80's for the rest of the week.