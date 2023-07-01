Hot sunshine for Sunday

TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms are rolling across the Upper Snake River Plain for the early evening hours before moving into western WY tonight. The rest of the region will see mostly clear skies. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures go down into the 50's.



TOMORROW: Sunshine will be us all day long for Sunday for everyone. The only slight chance of rain we have is a 10 to 20% chance of seeing rain on the UT/ID border. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 80's and lower 90's.



LONG TERM: We will have a slim chance at some stray showers on Monday afternoon before getting rain showers on the region during the day on Tuesday for the 4th of July. The hope with the models is that most of the rain will happen during the day and will stop by the evening hours. We have a slim chance at some rain later in the week on Friday and next Saturday across central ID, but besides that, dry conditions will be with us for much of the second half of the work week. Winds will be breezy between 15-25 mph for Monday and Tuesday before calming down the rest of the week. High temperatures stay in the upper 80's and lower 90's into Monday before dropping slightly to the low and mid 80's for the 4th of July. High's stay there until increasing late in the week back into the upper 80's and lower 90's just in time for the following weekend.