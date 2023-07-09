Hot sunshine for the week ahead

TONIGHT: Besides a stray, few mountain showers across central ID, we will see mostly clear skies for the region throughout the night tonight. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 50's.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies will be with the majority of the region for Monday. We will have a chance at a few severe storms across central ID. Winds will look to be breezy between 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph. High temperatures increase into the low 90's.

LONG TERM: Dry sunshine will carry us on throughout the work week all the way into next weekend with no rain chances at all. Winds will continue to be breezy for all the way into Wednesday before trying to calm down in time for the second half of the work week. High temperatures drop slightly into mid to upper 80's starting on Tuesday and continuing into Friday. High's then have a slight increase back into the 90's for next weekend.