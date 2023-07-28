Hot and Dry for today and the weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be across the region throughout Friday. We have a slim 10 to 20% chance at catching some showers and thunderstorms by the Continental Divide, but overall, the entire region will look to remain dry. Winds will breezy between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 80's and lower 90's.



TOMORROW: Dry, partly cloudy conditions persist into Saturday for everyone with no chances for any rain at all. Winds will be a little calmer with slightly breezy conditions between 5-15 mph. High temperatures increase by a few degrees into the low to mid 90's.



LONG TERM: Sunshine and blue skies with dry conditions carry us all the way into Monday. Monsoonal flow returns to the region on Tuesday with a couple isolated rain showers on that day leading to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms continue further into both Thursday and Friday next week before we look to dry things up for the following weekend. Winds will be breezy again for Sunday and they will continue to be breezy between 10-20 mph for most of the long-term forecast. High temperatures stay in the low to mid 90's all the way into Monday. High's drop slightly for Tuesday into the upper 80's and lower 90's before plummeting down to the upper 70's and lower 80's for Wednesday and the rest of the work week.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING for Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.