Stormy weekend ahead

TONIGHT: Only a stray shower or two will roll through the region early tonight. Overall though, dry conditions will be with us with partly cloudy conditions. A little bit of haze will be in central ID and the Continental Divide for the overnight and early morning hours. Winds will continue to be breezy between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 50's and lower 60's.



TOMORROW: Isolated groups of thunderstorms will roll through for Saturday afternoon hitting mostly highlands and mountains with a 20% chance for any of the valleys to see showers. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. High temperatures decrease by a degree or two into the mid to upper 80's.



LONG TERM: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will hit everyone on Sunday. Isolated storms come through on Monday and Tuesday. Stray showers are left for Wednesday and Thursday before more showers come on Friday and into next weekend. Winds will be very breezy on Monday and Tuesday between 20-30 mph with slightly breezy conditions for Sunday and into the second half of next week. High temperatures will drop into the 70's for Sunday before increasing back into the low to mid 80's for the entirety of next week.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING for Arco Desert including Mud Lake, INL, Arco and Craters of the Moon, and Upper Snake River Plain, including Idaho Falls, Roberts, and Rexburg.



AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM MDT SUNDAY for Yellowstone National Park.