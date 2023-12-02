Snow continues with some rain showers creeping in too for Sunday

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers for everyone in the evening hours slowly become more isolated as the night goes along into the overnight. Isolated showers target more of the mountains for the overnight hours. Winds will be very breezy early on between 20-30 mph with wind gusts up to 50mph. Winds should slowly die down as the night goes on with winds dropping to be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures get down to the upper 20's and lower 30's in the valleys and teens and lower 20's for the mountains.



TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers persist into Sunday everywhere with rain showers starting to mix in for the Magic Valley and lower Snake River Plain. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-25 mph. High temperatures reach the low to upper 30's.



LONG TERM: Snow showers finally start to dry out on Monday with isolated mountain snow showers across the Continental Divide, extreme Upper Snake, central ID, and western WY on that day. By the end of Monday, valleys should pick another inch to 4 inches of snow with the mountains picking up anywhere between 4 inches and another foot of snowfall especially on the mountain peaks. Dry, but mostly cloudy conditions follow for Tuesday before we look to pull another major snow system. Isolated snow showers come back for Wednesday and Thursday with scattered snow showers continuing into Friday and the following weekend. Winds will die down for Monday to be calm again between 5-10 mph before increasing to be breezy for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures increase into the upper 30's and lower 40's for Monday and stay there up until Friday. On Friday, high's fall back into the 30's and upper 20's.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY for South Hills, Raft River Region, Teton Valley, East and Southeastern Highlands, the Sawtooths, Stanley Basin, the Sun Valley Region, the lower Wood River foothills, including the towns of Hailey, Bellevue, and Picablo, Yellowstone National Park, Teton mountains, Jackson Hole, and Star Valley.



WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT for The eastern Magic Valley, including the towns of Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley, The Arco and Mud Lake desert area, including the towns of Arco, Mud Lake, Terreton, Craters of the Moon, and the Idaho National Laboratory.