Snow showers continue into Monday

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers roam the region throughout the night tonight for everyone. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures drop down into the lower 20's and teens.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers will happen Monday morning leading to more isolated snow showers in the afternoon and evening. By the end of Monday, everyone should be looking at picking up around an additional inch of snow. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30's.



LONG TERM: Stray snow showers are left for Tuesday before we completely dry up for the rest of the week heading into next weekend. Snow doesn't come back until the start of the following week at the earliest. Winds will be light for the long-term period. High temperatures stay in the low to mid 30's all the way into next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST MONDAY for The Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Highlands, The Snake River Plain, the Marsh/Arbon Highlands, and the Teton mountains.