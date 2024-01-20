A few mixed showers in for Sunday

TONIGHT: Mountain snow showers and valley rain showers will continue into the early evening hours before we should mostly dry up the region for the overnight hours. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 20's.



TOMORROW: A quick round or two of isolated mixed showers is likely to pass over the region for Sunday with the majority of the day staying cloudy and dry. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get into the mid to upper 30's.



LONG TERM: A stray shower or two is left in the region for Monday with most of the region staying dry. Then, rounds of mostly snow showers and a few rain showers come in for the middle of the week from Tuesday all the way into Thursday. Mostly dry conditions follow on Friday with another quick round of snow coming on the following Saturday. Winds should stay mostly light during the long-term period. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30's up into Monday and Tuesday. High's then slightly drop into the low 30's for the second half of the week and they should continue to remain there heading into the following weekend.