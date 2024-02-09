Dry, slightly colder weekend

TONIGHT: Tiny, light snow showers will be scattered across the region into the early evening hours before drying up for the late night and overnight hours. Accumulation should be less than an inch if anything. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teens for most of the region with a few mountains even reaching down into the single digits.

TOMORROW: Sunshine is back with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for most of Saturday with no chances for any rain or snow. Patchy fog is possible for everyone in the early morning hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slightly decrease into the upper 20's to lower 30's.

LONG TERM: Sunshine and dry conditions continue into Sunday. The first half of next week shows us some stray bits of some snow showers coming mainly through the mountains from Monday thru Wednesday. More scattered and widespread showers throughout the entire region are possibly then for Thursday and Friday before hopefully drying up again the following weekend. Winds look to be mainly light between 5-10 mph for the long-term period. High temperatures slowly increase starting on Sunday and heading into next week. High's will get into the mid 30's for Monday and could reach the upper 30's and lower 40's by the end of the work week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect until 6 AM MST Saturday for The Centennial Mountains in Island Park.