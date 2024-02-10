Sunny Super Bowl Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions are with us for Saturday night with mostly dry conditions. We are only seeing a few scarce showers currently in the evening for the southern highlands. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the teens.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies continue into Sunday with no chances of any rain or snow throughout the day. Patchy fog is possible for those in the Upper Snake River Plain and for central ID. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures increase by a degree or two into the low 30's.

LONG TERM: We are expecting snow showers back in the region for Monday, but there should only be a few of them and they will look to stick only out in our mountains and highlands. These few mountain snow showers persist throughout the entire work week, with the valleys staying mostly dry. The best chance the valleys have at seeing more scattered and widespread snow is on Thursday. More snow showers are looking to hang around into the following weekend too. Winds will stay light for the long-term period. High temperatures slowly increase throughout the work week with high's reaching the mid 30's for Monday and getting up to the upper 30's and lower 40's by Thursday where they look to stay heading into next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect until 6 AM MST Sunday for The Centennial Mountains in Island Park.