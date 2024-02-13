Skip to Content
Winter Storm Watch is happening

Published 6:17 AM

We are starting with snow for our lower valley counties and across the interstate.  Continued chances into midday. Highs in the mid 30's at around 30% chance. S 5-10mph

50% chance of snow tonight and cloudy with 27 by dawn. 

20% chance of snow Wednesday and high 37. Winds pick up SW 20-30mph. 

Snow for Thursday and it starts early with 31 for the morning low and we head toward 37 with a changeover to rain later in the day and continued gusty winds.  Accumulations varying due to rain/snow mix but expect a covering. 

Friday - Sunny 37

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

