Winter Storm Watch is happening
We are starting with snow for our lower valley counties and across the interstate. Continued chances into midday. Highs in the mid 30's at around 30% chance. S 5-10mph
50% chance of snow tonight and cloudy with 27 by dawn.
20% chance of snow Wednesday and high 37. Winds pick up SW 20-30mph.
Snow for Thursday and it starts early with 31 for the morning low and we head toward 37 with a changeover to rain later in the day and continued gusty winds. Accumulations varying due to rain/snow mix but expect a covering.
Friday - Sunny 37