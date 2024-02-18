Mountain snow and valley rain for Monday afternoon

TONIGHT: The amount of snow showers in the region continues to decrease the further we get into Sunday night with the last stray bits of snow expected only in western WY for the late-night hours. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teens and lower 20's.

TOMORROW: Mountain snow showers and valley rain showers will be with us for most of Monday afternoon after a dry, partly cloudy morning. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

LONG TERM: A few isolated leftover snow showers mostly hang around the mountains for Tuesday thru Thursday with only one or two rain showers getting into the valleys each day. Conditions fully dry up for Friday and the following weekend before scattered rain and snow is expected back heading into the following work week. Winds will be mostly light for the long term. High temperatures slightly increase into the low to upper 40's by the middle of the week and will look to mostly stay there heading into next weekend.