Sunny Sunday before a wet and very windy Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be across the majority of the region except for central ID which will have more of a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skyline for tonight. There are no chances for any rain or snow. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20's.

TOMORROW: Sunshine and blue skies are expected throughout most of the region for the entire day on Sunday. There is a slim 10 to 20% chance for snowfall in the extreme Upper Snake River Plain and across central ID in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy between 15-25 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 30's and lower 40's for the mountains and into the upper 40's and lower 50's for the valleys.

LONG TERM: Scattered valley rain showers and mountain snow showers are back for everyone all day on Monday. A few stray showers stay in the mountains for Tuesday thru Thursday. Scattered snow and rain showers are back in for Friday and look to carry on into the following weekend too. Winds will be very breezy for Monday between 20-40 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph. Winds calm down for Tuesday and the middle of the week before picking back up by Friday. High temperatures drop a lot for the beginning of the week getting down to the lower 30's for Tuesday. High's then quickly increase starting on Wednesday and they look to be in the mid to upper 40's again by Friday.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM MST MONDAY for Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness, Sawtooth and Stanley Basins, Big Lost Highlands, and Wood River Foothills.

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT for Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin and Eastern Oneida Region, Bear River Range, Bear Lake, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains, Teton Valley, Centennial Mountains, and Island Park.

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT for Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln County.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY for The Shoshone Lava Beds, Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, South Hills, Albion Mountains, and Raft River Region.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY for The Arco Desert, Upper Snake River Plain, Beaverhead and Lemhi Highlands.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 2 PM MST MONDAY for Lemhi County.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SUNDAY TO 5 PM MST MONDAY for Lost River, Challis, and Pahsimeroi Valleys.