Snow, Rain, and lots of wind for Monday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions are in store for the most of the region with dry conditions. There will be rain and snow showers present across only central ID for the overnight hours. Winds will be very breezy between 15-30 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20's.

TOMORROW: Valley rain showers and mountain snow showers will be present throughout much of the day on Monday starting in the early morning hours. The Snake River Plain and Magic Valley could see the rain turn over into snow showers by the late afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be extremely breezy between 20-40 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph. High temperatures drop into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

LONG TERM: A couple of isolated snow showers target the mountains for Tuesday and Wednesday with most of the valleys staying dry on those days. By the end of Wednesday, the valleys could see an inch or two of snow while the mountains across central ID and western WY could pick up between a foot to two feet of snow. Scattered rain and snow showers return for the end of the week from Thursday thru the weekend. Winds will still remain fairly breezy for the rest of the week, staying around 10-20 mph. High temperatures drop a lot into Tuesday down into the upper 20's and lower 30's for one day. High's then quickly increase back into the 40's by Thursday before dropping into the upper 30's and lower 40's in time for next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST MONDAY for Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, and Wood River Foothills.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY for Bear River Range, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains, Teton Valley, Centennial Mountains/Island Park Region, Yellowstone National Park, and Teton mountains.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY for Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln County.

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST MONDAY for Lemhi County.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST MONDAY for Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain, and Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY for Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Raft River Region.