Fewer snow showers with slightly calmer winds for Sunday

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers hang around the mountain locations throughout Saturday night with a few stray bits of snow left for the valleys. Winds will be breezy between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph tonight before the winds calm down more to 5-15 mph for the overnight hours. Low temperatures get down to the single digits and teens.

TOMORROW: We should see snow on tap for Sunday, but overall, there should be less snow showers than what we saw on Saturday. In the morning, snow showers will be isolated into the southern highlands and SE ID until they spread more into the rest of the mountains and highlands for the afternoon. The valleys have about a 30-40% chance of seeing snow during Sunday. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph which could provide some blowing snow conditions. High temperatures get only into the upper 20's.

LONG TERM: More isolated snow showers continue into Monday especially across the mountains before we have another push of major snowfall scattered everywhere on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. We could expect another 6 to 12 inches of snow for the valleys from Tuesday and Wednesday morning with another 2 feet possible for the mountains. Once Wednesday is done, things look to finally dry up for the end of the week for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The following Sunday presents another snow system trying to get back in the region. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph for Monday before becoming really breezy between 15-30 mph for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures look to stay the same for the most part throughout the week between the upper 20's and lower 30's.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SATURDAY for Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin Foothills, Teton Mountains, and Yellowstone National Park.

AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect now through Sunday 0600 MST for the Centennial Mountains in Island Park.

AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect until 5 AM MST Sunday for The southern Salmon River Mountains, Sawtooths, White Clouds, Smokys, Western Smokys, Boulders, Pioneers, and Soldier including the mountains above the Wood River Valley and near Banner Summit, Atlanta, Stanley, Smiley Creek, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Carey, Fairfield, Galena Summit, and Trail Creek Summit.

AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect until Sun 00:00 MST for Northwest Wyoming including Togwotee Pass, the Teton, Snake River, Salt River, and Wyoming Ranges. Mountainous areas of southeast Idaho including the Webster, Preuss, Caribou, Snake River and Big Hole Ranges.