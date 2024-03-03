Snow continues into the work week

TONIGHT: Snow showers slowly become more stray and fewer in number as the night goes along for Sunday night. Winds will only be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures go down to the teens and single digits.

TOMORROW: We are expecting a good push of scattered snow showers to roll through the region for Monday morning followed by only stray bits of snow showers for the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be breezy between 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. High temperatures reach the upper 20's.

LONG TERM: Scattered snow showers continue throughout the entire day everywhere for Tuesday with leftover stray mountain snow showers left for Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of Thursday, we should see about 4 - 8 inches of snow for the valleys with a foot to two feet of snow for the mountains. Conditions completely dry out for us for Friday and Saturday before we have more isolated snow showers coming back on the following Sunday. Winds will be breezy again for Tuesday before calming down for the rest of the week. High temperatures slightly increase for Tuesday into the low to mid 30's, slightly decrease into Thursday with high's back into the upper 20's and lower 30's. High's look to slightly increase in time for next weekend into the upper 30's.