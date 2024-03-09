Sunshine and dry conditions for one more day on Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and dry conditions are with most of the region for Saturday. Mostly cloudy conditions and a slim 10% chance of snowfall is in store across only central Idaho tonight. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teens and single digits.

TOMORROW: Sunshine will roll on throughout the day for Sunday. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get into the mid to upper 30's for the mountains and lower 40's for the valleys.

LONG TERM: Snow showers return Monday morning with the afternoon hours clearing up. Scattered snow showers will be in the region for Tuesday with leftover showers for Wednesday. Dry conditions and sunshine make a comeback on Thursday and heading into the following weekend. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph before calming down in the second half of the week. High temperatures will slowly drop a little on Monday and Tuesday down into the upper 30's before picking back up into the low to mid 40's by the second half of the week and the following weekend.