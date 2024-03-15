Sunshine with warmer temps for Friday and the weekend

TODAY: Dry conditions with mostly sunny skies are in store for everyone throughout the day. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will reach the 40's and maybe lower 50's.

TOMORROW: Sunshine persists into the weekend for Saturday with no chances for any rain or snow. Winds will stay light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will increase a little into the upper 40's and lower 50's.

LONG TERM: Sunny skies and dry weather continue throughout the rest of the weekend and into next week. The next chances for rain and snow showers don't come back until Wednesday at the earliest with more scattered rain and snow returning the following Thursday and Friday. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph for a while until the end of next week. High temperatures will still be increasing into Sunday and next week with high's reaching the upper 50's and lower 60's by Monday. High temperatures look to stay there as well continuing throughout much of next week too.