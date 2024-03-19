Warm sunshine for Tuesday

TODAY: Mostly sunny conditions are in store for everyone across the region throughout the day on Tuesday with no chances of any rain or snow. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get up to the 50's and lower 60's.

TOMORROW: We are expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for everyone on Wednesday with a slim chance of a few mixed showers across only central ID in the afternoon and evening. Dry conditions will be with everyone else. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 50's to mid 60's.

LONG TERM: Our long dry spell is coming to a close and it's a very wet period of time for us ahead. Thursday will present more isolated showers spreading across the mountains of central ID and western WY with only a slight chance of rain for the valleys. Friday gives us only stray bits of valley rain and mountain snow showers before we should see scattered rain and snow showers pushing through this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Those mixed showers look to stay in place into Monday and Tuesday next week as well. The valleys should see mostly rain showers with a slight chance of snow possible for Sunday and Monday. Accumulation looks to be a few inches on some mountain tops of central ID and western WY with minimal accumulation elsewhere. Winds will be very breezy for everyone particularly on Thursday and Saturday with slightly breezy conditions for Friday, Sunday, and Monday. High temperatures stay in the upper 50's and lower 60's for Thursday before slowly dropping for the next couple of days. By Monday, high temperatures look to be down to the mid 30's to mid 40's.