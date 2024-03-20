Mostly sunny and warm with a stray mountain rain/snow shower for Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly dry conditions with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are ahead for Wednesday. We should see only one or two showers this afternoon and tonight across all of our mountains and highlands. The valleys should remain completely dry. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 50's and lower 60's.

TOMORROW: The chance for rain and snow slightly increases for our mountains up to 30% on Thursday with a couple more rain and snow showers being present. The valleys should remain dry still. Winds will be breezy for Thursday though between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph for everyone. High temperatures get into the upper 50's and lower 60's again.

LONG TERM: Friday gives us a mostly dry day for the majority of the region before we have a wet weekend ahead with scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers for Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance for the rain to turn into snow showers for the valleys for Sunday morning and heading into next work week for Monday and Tuesday. Overall, more rounds of rain and snow are expected to carry on into next week too at least until Wednesday with conditions not drying up until late next week if that. Winds will be very breezy again for Saturday between 15-30 mph with slightly breezy conditions between 10-20 mph for most of the long-term period including this coming Friday. High temperatures stay in the upper 50's and lower 60's up until Friday before starting to fall all the way into next work week. High's by Monday and Tuesday of next week look to be down into the upper 30's to mid 40's.