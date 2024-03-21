Rain and snow showers in the mountains with dry conditions in the valleys for Thursday

TODAY: Isolated snow showers, rain showers, and even thunderstorms will target central ID and the extreme Upper Snake River Plain for the morning moving into western WY for the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, most of the valleys only have a 10 to 20% chance of seeing a stray rain shower. Winds will be breezy between 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 40's to mid 50's.

TOMORROW: A handful of rain showers move through the valleys and a couple of snow showers hit the mountains across the entire region, but overall, the majority of the day looks to be dry and mostly cloudy. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get back into the upper 40's to mid 50's.

LONG TERM: Scattered and widespread valley rain showers will roll through the region throughout the weekend for both Saturday and Sunday. More rounds of scattered rain and snow continue into next work week too with showers continuing across eastern ID and western WY all the way up into the second half of next week. The valleys will look to start getting snow showers mixed in with rain showers starting on Sunday morning and that continues into the following work week. Snowfall accumulation by the end of Sunday looks to bring a trace of snow to the valleys and about 4-8 inches of snow to the mountains. Winds will be very breezy for Saturday and Monday between 15-30 mph with slightly breezy conditions between 10-20 mph overall for the long-term period. High temperatures stay in the upper 40's to mid 50's up into Saturday before dropping down to the upper 30's to mid 40's for Sunday. High's look to stay in the 30's and 40's heading into the bulk of next week too.