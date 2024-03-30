Rain and snow for Easter

TODAY: Isolated rain and snow showers are roaming the region for tonight before mostly clearing up for the overnight hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 20's and lower 30's.

TOMORROW: Scattered rain and snow showers will cover the region throughout most of the day especially in the morning. The mountains are looking for only snow showers. The valleys should see a mix of rain and snow with most of the snow pushing through in the morning hours. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the 40's.

LONG TERM: A few leftover stray mixed showers are left for Monday morning before we clear out for the first half of the work week. Scattered rain and snow showers then return for Thursday and especially for Friday before conditions look to slowly dry out in time for the following weekend. Winds will be light for most of the long term period. High temperatures increase a lot starting on Monday and then get into the upper 50's and lower 60's for Wednesday and Thursday. High's then look to drop back into the upper 40's and lower 50's for Friday and the following weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT for The Bear River Range including Emigration Summit, Carbiou Range and Big Hole Mountains including Pine Creek pass, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT SUNDAY for the Teton mountains.