Sunshine is back out the first half of the week

TONIGHT: Mixed showers are scattered across the entire region before starting to dry up in the overnight hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20's and lower 30's.

TOMORROW: Sunshine is back out with partly cloudy conditions. There is a slim chance of mountain snow showers for western WY and SE ID that could still be around for the early morning hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will increase into the 40's and lower 50's.

LONG TERM: Completely dry conditions will be with us for Tuesday and Wednesday. A slim chance of rain and snow showers comes back for Thursday before we are expecting scattered rain and snow for Friday and Saturday. Leftover showers are left for that next Sunday before drying out the following week. Winds look to be light for all of the long-term period. High temperatures continue into increase into the middle of the week with high's reaching the upper 50's and lower 60's for Wednesday and Thursday. High's then decrease into the following weekend back into the upper 40's and lower 50's.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT for The Bear River Range, Caribou Range,and Big Hole Mountains, including the cities of Wayan, Swan Vally, Victor, Pine Creek Pass, and Emigration Summit, The Southern Hills and Albion Mountains, including the cities of Albion and Almo, and the Teton mountains.