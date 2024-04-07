Warming up with sunshine into the work week

TONIGHT: Isolated mixed showers continue into the early evening hours before drying up into the overnight hours. Winds stay mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 20's.

TOMORROW: Sunshine and blue skies await us for Monday. We do have a slim chance at some snow showers in the extreme Upper Snake River Plain and out towards western WY. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 40's.

LONG TERM: We have another slim chance at a few snow showers coming into western WY and the Continental Divide for Tuesday but overall, we have lots of sunshine that stays with us for most of the work week. We have slim chances at some mixed showers across the entire region for Friday before more scattered rain and snow is with us for next weekend. Winds will be light for most of the long-term period. High temperatures continue to increase all the way up into Friday with high's then hitting the upper 60's and maybe even lower 70's after high's reach the 60's by Wednesday. High temperatures then decrease back into the 50's for next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello.