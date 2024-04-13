A few mixed mountain showers with sunshine for the valleys for Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and partly cloudy skies are with us tonight. There is just a slim chance of one or two light rain showers for the Upper Snake River Plain and central ID in the early evening. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the upper 20's and lower 30's for the mountains and lower 40's for the valleys.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies are expected for Sunday especially in the valleys. There should be more partly cloudy skies in the mountains with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-20 mph. High temperatures get into the low to upper 60's.

LONG TERM: A couple more isolated groups of rain and snow hit the entire region on Monday. Isolated mixed showers continue for the rest of the work week, but only for the mountains with only a slim 10% rain chance every day for the valleys. Besides that, dry, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in store for the entire long-term period. Winds will be a little breezier between 15-25 mph for Tuesday before being slightly breezy the rest of the week. High temperatures continue to decrease all the way into Wednesday with high's down to the upper 40's to mid 50's for that day. High's then get back into the 60's by the time we get into the next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello.

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Topaz.