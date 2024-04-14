Rainy Monday

TONIGHT: Isolated rain showers push through the region here tonight before drying up overnight. Overall, everyone should have about a 20 to 30% chance of receiving getting some of these rain showers. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 30's and lower 40's.

TOMORROW: A few stray rain showers start off Monday morning with more scattered heavier rain showers in the afternoon. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get into the 50's.

LONG TERM: More rain showers and mountain snow showers continue into Tuesday, but only for the mountains of central ID and western WY. More mountain snow showers carry on throughout most of the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy, dry conditions in store for the valleys. Winds will be breezy especially for Tuesday between 15-30 mph. High temperatures continue to decrease all the way into Wednesday with high's then down to the mid 40's to mid 50's. High's then increase into next weekend back up into the 60's.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello.

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Topaz.