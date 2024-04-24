Isolated thunderstorms continue for the rest of the week

TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms continue across the region tonight. Overall, the majority of the region should stay dry, but there is the potential for 20-30% chance of getting a thunderstorm. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 40's and upper 30's.

TOMORROW: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms carry on throughout the entire day on Thursday. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-20 mph. High temperatures decrease into the 60's.

LONG TERM: The chance for rain and thunderstorms continues on throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. There is a chance for some snow showers along the mountain peaks too starting on Friday and heading into the weekend. The skies don't start to dry out until Tuesday of next week and even then, rain looks to follow heading into the second half of next week too. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph for the long-term period. High temperatures continue to fall all the way into the weekend with high's in the 40's by Saturday. High's then slightly increase into the beginning of next week with high's back in the 50's and high's could reach the 60's by Wednesday of next week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello.

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Topaz.