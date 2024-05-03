Sunny and much warmer for Saturday

TONIGHT: Dry, partly cloudy skies are in store throughout Friday night. We will have a few stray rain showers out in the early evening hours, but overall, everyone should remain dry. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20's in the mountains and lower 30's in the valleys.

TOMORROW: Sunshine and blue skies finally await us for Saturday. There will be chances for mixed showers late Saturday night across only central ID. Winds will be a little breezy between 10-25 mph. High temperatures will get into the upper 60's and lower 70's.

LONG TERM: After Saturday's nice weather, we have lots of rain and snow quickly returning on Sunday. Saturday valley rain and mountain snow showers are back starting early Sunday morning and carry on throughout Monday and Tuesday as well. Isolated mountain mixed showers are left for Wednesday thru Friday with the valleys staying mostly dry during that time. Completely dry conditions look to proceed into that following weekend. Winds will be very breezy from Sunday thru Tuesday before being slightly breezy the rest of the work week. High temperatures drop a lot into the upper 40's to mid 50's for Sunday. High's look to stay there all the way up into Wednesday. High's then slightly increase into the upper 50's and lower 60's for the second half of the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY for Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY for Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone/Lava Beds.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM MDT SATURDAY for Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT for Bear River Range.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello & Topaz.