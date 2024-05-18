Cooler with mostly sunshine for Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be widespread across the region with no chance for any rain or snow. Winds will be breezy throughout the night between 10-25 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 40's and upper 30's.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies continue with us into Sunday with mostly dry conditions. We are expecting some isolated mixed rain and snow showers, but only for central ID and Yellowstone National Park while the rest of the region remains dry. Winds will be breezy between 15-25 mph. High temperatures cool down a little to the mid 50's to low 60's.

LONG TERM: Rain and snow showers spread out a little more heading into the work week. We should see scattered mixed showers across the mountains with a few isolated rain showers for the valleys each day from Monday thru Thursday. Completely dry conditions follow on Friday, but a chance for rain and snow quickly returns for the following weekend. Winds will be slightly breezy overall throughout the week, but are expected to be very breezy between 20-30 mph on Wednesday. High temperatures don't change much throughout the week with high's likely staying in the mid 50's to low 60's all the way into next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello & Topaz