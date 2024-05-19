Isolated mixed showers for Monday

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are spread out across the region tonight. There is a slim chance for some rain showers and thunderstorms only for central ID especially around Salmon. Winds will be breezy early between 10-20 mph before calmer winds take over overnight. Low temperatures get down to the 30's.

TOMORROW: We start off the morning with a few stray mixed showers across central ID and the extreme Upper Snake River Plain. As the day progresses, more and more numerous mixed showers pop up and by Monday night we should see scattered rain and snow across the entire region. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures will get into the mid to upper 50's.

LONG TERM: Scattered mountain mixed showers and isolated valley rain showers will be persistent from Tuesday thru Thursday. Friday gives us only stray mountain showers with a dry break for most of the region before another batch of rain showers hits next weekend. Winds will be slightly breezy throughout the week with the windiest days being Wednesday and next weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 50's to low 60's for the foreseeable future all the way into next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY for Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone/Lava Beds.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello & Topaz.