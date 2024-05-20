Isolated mixed showers for Tuesday

TONIGHT: Isolated mixed rain and snow showers continue into Monday night across most of the region with only stray bits of rain and snow left for the overnight hours. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 30's.

TOMORROW: Rain and snow showers will be present across the region again for Tuesday. Most of the showers will be focused in western WY with only stray and isolated mixed showers rolling through central and eastern ID. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 50's and lower 60's.

LONG TERM: Scattered rain and snow showers attack everyone on Wednesday with isolated rain and snow showers carrying on into Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mainly across the mountains. Conditions then finally look to fully dry out by next Monday and into that work week with stray leftover showers on Sunday. Winds will be very breezy up to 20-30 mph on Wednesday with slightly breezy conditions for the rest of the week. High temperatures will stay in the upper 50's and lower 60's for the most part all the way into Saturday with high's possibly getting into upper 60's and lower 70's for Sunday and the following week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY for Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, and Snake River Plain.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello & Topaz.