Sunshine and warmer for Sunday

TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms roll across central ID, the Upper Snake River Plain, and western WY into the evening hours before slowly drying up in the late-night hours. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures go down to the 30's and lower 40's.

TOMORROW: Much more sunshine and blue skies will be around for Sunday. There is a slim chance for a few rain showers around Island Park and Yellowstone National Park, but besides that, everyone should remain dry. Winds will be breezy between 15-25 mph. High temperatures increase into the 60's.

LONG TERM: Completely dry conditions roll into Memorial Day on Monday with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms coming back for Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry conditions follow for the rest of the work week into the following Saturday. Winds will be lighter for Monday and Tuesday before being breezy between 15-25 mph again for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures increase a lot up into the upper 70's and lower 80's for Tuesday before dropping into the low to mid 60's again for Thursday. High's then look to slowly increase back into the lower 70's heading into the following weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM THIS EVENING FOR AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR