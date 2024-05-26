Warmer with more sunshine for Memorial Day

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies are spread out for everyone for Sunday with no chances for any rain or snow. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures get down into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

TOMORROW: Memorial day will give us mostly sunny conditions with no rain or snow present. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures reach into the upper 60's and lower 70's.

LONG TERM: Rain showers and thunderstorms roll back in here to start the work week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Besides a slight chance for rain on Friday, we are looking at mostly dry conditions returning for the second half of the week and into next weekend. Winds will be breezy again for Wednesday and Thursday between 15-25 mph. High temperatures reach the lower 80's for Tuesday before plummeting back down into the 60's for Thursday and Friday. High's then slightly increase into the 70's for next weekend.