Sunshine before thunderstorms roll in

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Today will be the warmest day we`ve seen across eastern Idaho since at least early October.

Most of our communities can expect to see temperatures in the low 80's and upper 70's today.

Tonight we`ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tomorrow we will see increased chances of rain and thunderstorms. Winds will also be picking up into the 20 - 30 mph range.

Fortunately, it will not linger and we will clear up for the remainder of the week. Warming up into the 70's for the weekend.