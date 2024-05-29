Skip to Content
Stormy Wednesday before the sunshine returns for the weekend

Published 8:05 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thunderstorms and high winds roll into our communities today.

We have a chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. It will increase a little more between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm.

Once the thunderstorms are over, partly cloudy skies return. However, will be under a high wind advisory until 9 p.m. tonight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Temperatures will mostly be in mid 60's today.

Winds will linger into Thursday.

Temperatures to rise into the upper 70's for the weekend.

