Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8. Born in Burley and raised in Rupert, the Minico High School graduate first came to KIFI in 2000.

He had just finished two years at Ricks College in the broadcasting program. While at Ricks, he worked as an on-air radio host and sports broadcaster at the student station KWBH.

From 2000-2007, he performed a variety of duties, ranging from editor, producer, anchor, and sports. For the final two years, he was the sports reporter and weekend sports anchor.

From there, Dylan worked out of broadcasting for a time and completed his bachelor’s degree in history from Idaho State University. He then returned to TV briefly as a morning show producer at KIDK TV3 in 2010.

The next phase of Dylan's broadcasting career took him back to radio. He spent a couple of years at Riverbend Communications in Idaho Falls as a program director, on-air anchor, and host.

His next adventure took him to Wenatchee, Washington, where he was program and news director at KPQ radio from 2016 to 2018. While there, he also co-hosted a daily sports talk show and broadcast high school football and basketball games.

Dylan returned to Idaho to become the Sports Director at KIFI from 2018 to 2021. During this time, he had the privilege of covering an Idaho Falls Chukars Pioneer League Championship, an Idaho Falls Bandits American Legion World Series Championship, and an Idaho State women’s basketball Big Sky Championship.

In May of 2021, he once again switched back from sports to news. He took over as the anchor of Local News 8 in the Morning for the next three years.

After a year away from the business, Dylan returned to produce Local News 8 in the Morning. One year later, he is back on the air to be a weekend weather forecaster for the weekends and a multimedia journalist during the week.

In his spare time, Dylan watches and roots for his favorite sports teams. He loves his Idaho teams (Bengals, Chukars, Spud Kings), his Utah teams (Utes, Jazz, Mammoth), and his Washington teams (Seahawks, Mariners, Huskies, Kraken).

Dylan and his wife Aimee have two kids, a son named Grant and a daughter named Grace. All four of them were born and raised in Idaho.