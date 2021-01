Alerts

THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER IN BOZEMAN HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING. THROUGH 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...THE LIONHEAD AREA NEAR WEST YELLOWSTONE AND CENTENNIAL MOUNTAINS IN EASTERN IDAHO. * AVALANCHE DANGER...THE AVALANCHE DANGER FOR THE WARNING AREA IS RATED HIGH ON ALL SLOPES. * REASON/IMPACTS...RECENT HEAVY SNOW COMBINED WITH WIND WILL LIKELY CREATE WIDESPREAD AREAS OF UNSTABLE SNOW. BOTH HUMAN TRIGGERED AND NATURAL AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY ON SLOPES STEEPER THAN 30 DEGREES.