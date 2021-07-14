78-year-old competing in powerlifting competition

CNN - Regional

By Sasha Lenninger

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — At just 78 years young, Linda Patterson is doing things most people her age can’t do.

“I just want to be strong and there’s something about working out that makes me feel so good,” Patterson said.

Our cameras caught up with her Tuesday morning at Athletics & Aesthetics, pumping iron with her trainer Derrick Williams. But just a few years ago, Patterson wasn’t able to lift anything.

“She had a car accident a while back, so she lost some of her ability to extend her spine and then she had her knees replaced,” Williams said. “When we did our initial assessment, when we tested if she had enough strength to get up from the floor on her own, and to get down on the floor on her own, she wasn’t able to do it,”

Patterson had a lack of strength and a limited range of motion. She also lives alone and wants to be able to keep up with her two granddaughters. So, Williams wanted to make sure she could do all of that, and me mobile enough at home just in case she fell.

“When I first went to a gym, I sat in the car for 15 minutes, like oh man you can at least walk in. But now I feel like it’s very comfortable. I am excited to do it and it just feels good,” Patterson said.

On top of becoming stronger and healthier, her inspiring story doesn’t stop here.

“I went to a power meet that he had and he got me a front-row seat. He was competing and I thought, holy wow! Look what those people can do with the focus and the strength. I wanted to do it,” Patterson said.

On Saturday, she is competing in a powerlifting meet in Roswell at Alton’s Powerblock Gym.

“She’s competing in the Masters 4 category, which is anyone 70-years-old and up,” said Williams. She will participate in the squat, bench press and deadlift.

“I had nerves and last week we did the bench press and I blew it. But then I thought to myself, you know Linda you are doing this and like he says, you’ve won already because you’re doing it,” Patterson said.

She hopes her story inspires others to accomplish anything they’ve ever wanted to.

“I would like for people to feel like they could do it and that it’s great for your mind and your body. I would just like to inspire people to go for it and just to try it,” Patterson said.